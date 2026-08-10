US dollar steady near 2-month low as markets watch
Business
The US dollar is steady, hovering near a two-month low, with everyone watching for fresh inflation numbers that could shape the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates.
The dollar index holds at 99.6, while the euro edged higher and sterling was steady, reaching their highest levels in weeks.
Japanese yen rebounds, Fed odds drop
The Japanese yen just bounced back from a multi-decade low, now trading at 157.90 per US dollar after hitting 164 in late July.
This shift comes as weak US job data last week made a September Fed rate hike less likely (now just a 44% chance, down from 67%).
With Treasury yields dropping and big economic reports on the way, all eyes are on how these numbers might shake up global markets next.