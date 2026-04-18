US extends waiver for Russian oil despite Treasury official Bessent

Critics warn waiver could help Russia

Even with this waiver, oil prices are still bouncing around because of Iran partially closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Some critics say the extension could actually help Russia's economy and weaken sanctions.

Plus, not everyone is happy about it: European leaders like Ursula von der Leyen are not fans of easing up on Russia right now.

Meanwhile, Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev had earlier said the initial waiver could put nearly 100 million extra barrels of crude into the market at a tricky time for global politics.