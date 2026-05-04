US factory orders climb 1.5% in March, annual growth 3.7%
US factory orders climbed 1.5% in March 2026, the highest monthly rise since last November.
That's not just better than February's tiny 0.3% gain; it also beat the 0.5% rise predicted by economists polled by Reuters and pushed the annual growth rate to 3.7%.
Electronics orders hit $29.6 billion
Most of this growth came from a big spike in electronics, especially as companies invest more in artificial intelligence.
Orders for computers and electronics jumped 3.6%, hitting $29.6 billion, the best numbers since 2001.
Orders for high-tech instruments like electromedical gear also hit a record high, up nearly 8%.
Nondurable goods (think things you use up quickly) rose too, showing that US manufacturing is picking up steam even with challenges like higher oil prices and supply chain delays.