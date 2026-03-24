US farmers face financial stress as planting season nears

Bankruptcies hit a 4-year high in 2025

Many producers, particularly in the row-crop sector, are spending more than they make and facing multiyear losses, with expenses exceeding income for many operations and production expenses at record highs—about $473 billion in 2025 (revised) and roughly $478 billion forecast for 2026.

Bankruptcies hit a four-year high in 2025, and debt keeps rising while working capital drops.

Even though banks are giving out more loans and the government has offered some aid, it barely scratches the surface.

Some farmers and observers warn it will be harder for younger people to enter farming or to keep family farms operating.