US FDA approves Alembic's generic dapsone 5% gel, matches Aczone
Business
Alembic Pharmaceuticals just got the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration to sell its generic dapsone gel, 5%, a topical treatment for acne.
This means its version is officially as effective as Aczone Gel, a popular brand used for treating breakouts.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals's gel now in US.
With this approval, Alembic's dapsone gel is now available in the US giving people a more budget-friendly option for managing acne.