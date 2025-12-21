LOADING...
Why H-1B visa holders are facing delays in US entry
By Akash Pandey
Dec 21, 2025
05:48 pm
US companies are scrambling to bring back employees stranded in India amid delays in visa stamping. The situation has worsened since US authorities started closely monitoring applicants' social media activity. Many firms have hired immigration consultants to secure early interview slots for stamping, while some have allowed their employees to work from India until they get their passports stamped again.

Visa renewal and travel patterns of Indian professionals

Indian professionals, mostly on H-1B visas, often combine their December holidays with visa renewals and trips back home. However, the US's strict enforcement of social media reviews from December 15 has pushed many visa interviews to next year (March-June). This delay is disrupting workforce planning, project delivery, and client commitments for many companies in the tech sector.

Employers explore options for employees stuck in India

Rajneesh Pathak, founder and CEO of investment advisory firm Global North, said US employers are looking at options for earlier appointments or remote working. He added his firm has been approached by some companies to help employees stranded in India. An immigration attorney shared a case where an Indian H-1B holder with a valid visa stamp until December 18, 2025, had to return within two days of arriving in India after realizing their visa-stamping appointment was rescheduled to June 2026.

Urgent re-entry and travel advisories for Indian professionals

Sukanya Raman, country head at immigration firm Davies & Associates, said employers are asking employees to urgently re-enter the US before their current visas expire. However, those whose visas have already expired are stranded abroad. For Indian professionals still in the US, their firms are strictly advising against traveling to India for now. This has caused significant stress for H-1B visa holders as careers are put on hold and families separated due to these delays.

Increased scrutiny and concerns over privacy

Indian students (F1 visa holders), especially first-timers and those going for STEM courses, are most affected by the increased scrutiny. Indian professionals on H-1B and L-1 visas as well as frequent travelers on B1/B2 visitor visas also face heightened scrutiny now. "Most of these issues are not because of wrongdoing, but because of careless, inconsistent, or misunderstood online activity," said Prachi Shah from a US-based law firm.

Operational fallout in India and expanded scrutiny

Keshav Singhania from law firm Singhania & Co said since around December 8, US consulates have started canceling visa interview appointments, often without prior notice. These cancelations are likely linked to the extra time consular officers now need for digital-footprint assessments before interviewing applicants. The expanded social-media scrutiny now applies to nearly all US visa applicants, including non-immigrant categories and immigrant-visa applicants.