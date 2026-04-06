US futures fall, Dow loses 270 after Trump Iran warning
Business
US stock futures took a hit this Sunday, with the Dow dropping 270 points and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also falling.
The market jitters come after President Trump warned of targeting Iran's infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz gets blocked, raising concerns about further instability.
Oil up 3% near $115
Oil prices surged (US crude is up 3%, now close to $115 a barrel) thanks to worries over possible conflict in the Middle East.
Investors are also watching for key economic reports this week, including March inflation numbers (out April 10), PCE data, and earnings from Delta Air Lines and Levi's.
All eyes are on how these events might shake up markets next.