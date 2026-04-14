US gas, diesel at $4.12 highest this time of year

Hormuz tensions lift US fuel prices

This price jump is tied to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for oil shipments.

As crude oil gets pricier, costs ripple out to things like flights and groceries too.

Even though there's talk of U.S.-Iran negotiations that could help, Energy Secretary Chris Wright says we might be stuck with these high prices for a while.

The EIA predicts some relief later in the year if things calm down, but for now, it's a tough stretch for anyone filling up or shopping.