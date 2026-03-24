US gives Iran oil a temporary green light
The US just gave Iranian oil a temporary green light: a 30-day sanctions waiver was issued allowing certain purchases of Iranian oil at sea, letting about 140 million barrels hit the market.
Announced on March 20, this move is meant to cool off soaring oil prices caused by the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran tensions, and it comes months ahead of the US midterm elections.
Global energy market may see some stability
Global buyers may gain access relatively quickly to new supplies.
India's also in luck: India may increase LPG imports, and Indian refiners have already bought millions of barrels of Russian oil.
It's all part of the US plan to keep global energy steady during these rocky times.
Third waiver in 2 weeks
This is already the third big waiver in two weeks (Russia got one too), showing how serious things are with energy right now.
Scott Bessent says it's about easing supply pressure and keeping prices in check as conflict drags on.
If you're wondering why gas or travel costs might shift soon: this is why.