US gives Iran oil a temporary green light

Global buyers may gain access relatively quickly to new supplies. India's also in luck: India may increase LPG imports, and Indian refiners have already bought millions of barrels of Russian oil. It's all part of the US plan to keep global energy steady during these rocky times.

Third waiver in 2 weeks

This is already the third big waiver in two weeks (Russia got one too), showing how serious things are with energy right now.

Scott Bessent says it's about easing supply pressure and keeping prices in check as conflict drags on.

If you're wondering why gas or travel costs might shift soon: this is why.