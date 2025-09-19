US government buys $8.9B Intel stake to boost chip production Business Sep 19, 2025

The US government just bought a 9.9% stake in Intel for $8.9 billion, snapping up over 433 million shares at about $20 each.

It's all about making sure more computer chips are made in the US, so the country isn't as dependent on overseas supply chains—especially with tech being such a big deal for security and the economy.