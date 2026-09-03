US imposes up to 100% tariffs on drones and parts
Business
Starting today, the US is putting tariffs as high as 100% on drones and parts.
Bigger drones (over 25kg) or those with thermal cameras or docking stations get the steepest rates, while smaller models face a 25% duty.
The goal? To rely less on Chinese tech and boost American supply chains, following national security concerns raised by the White House.
China warns drone tariffs harm competition
China isn't happy about these new tariffs, warning they'll disrupt global drone supplies and hurt fair competition.
DJI (the world's top drone maker) has been especially targeted by the US since 2022 over alleged military links.
Some non-sensitive drone parts will get a tariff delay until February next year.
All this is likely to heat up trade tensions between the two countries even more.