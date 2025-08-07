US-India agri-trade booming despite ongoing disputes
Even though India and the US are still butting heads over things like GM crops and market access, their farm trade is actually thriving in 2025.
India's imports of US farm goods shot up 49% to $1.69 billion in just the first half of the year, while exports to the US climbed 24% to $3.47 billion.
Tree nuts are the hottest exports
The hottest US exports to India right now?
Tree nuts—especially almonds and pistachios—topped $1.1 billion last year, with a huge jump this year too.
Ethanol, soybean oil (helped by a recent import duty cut), and cotton are also seeing strong demand.
What about US's imports from India?
India mostly sends frozen shrimp, spices, basmati rice, and processed foods to the US.
Shrimp alone brought in $2.48 billion last year but faces a steep 50% tariff—much higher than what Canada or Chile pay.
Still, despite these hurdles and ongoing disputes, both countries keep growing their agri-trade ties.