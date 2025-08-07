US-India agri-trade booming despite ongoing disputes Business Aug 07, 2025

Even though India and the US are still butting heads over things like GM crops and market access, their farm trade is actually thriving in 2025.

India's imports of US farm goods shot up 49% to $1.69 billion in just the first half of the year, while exports to the US climbed 24% to $3.47 billion.