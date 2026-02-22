US-India trade talks postponed over Supreme Court tariff ruling

Deal needs tweaks

This delay could shake up ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries.

The original deal aimed to lower US tariffs on Indian goods and waive penalties on Russian oil imports, while India would buy $500 billion in US products over five years.

Now, with new questions about upcoming tariffs—like a planned 15% tax on all imports—the agreement might need tweaks.

Both sides want time to rethink their commitments and keep bilateral trade flowing smoothly.