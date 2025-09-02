New $1B VC alliance to fund India's deep-tech start-ups

A coalition of eight US and Indian venture capital (VC) and private equity firms has formed to invest in India's deep-tech start-ups . The group, called the 'India Deep Tech Investment Alliance,' has pledged more than $1 billion over the next decade. Members include Accel, Blume Ventures, Celesta Capital, Gaja Capital, Ideaspring Capital, Premji Invest, Tenacity Ventures, and Venture Catalysts. Each firm has committed to deploying private capital over a 5-10 year period into Indian-domiciled deep-tech start-ups.

Funding focus Addressing India's deep-tech funding gap The formation of this alliance comes as a response to long-standing funding challenges in India. In April, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had criticized domestic start-ups for their lack of innovation. This new coalition seeks to channel long-term private capital into deep-tech ventures that have struggled with funding in India. The members also plan to provide mentorship and network access through this alliance.

Strategic move Aligning with government initiatives The alliance plans to leverage the Indian government's ₹1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) scheme. This was announced in the national budget earlier this year to boost deep-tech R&D. The members also hope to use this coalition as a platform for their portfolio companies looking to enter the Indian market.

Investment strategy Focus on early-stage start-ups The alliance will focus on early-stage start-ups, from seed to Series B rounds, and avoid late-stage investments. "You could expect more firms to join this alliance, both financial VC firms and private equity firms," Sriram Vishwanathan of Celesta Capital said. He also said that while the coalition doesn't have its own criteria for new members, they must meet the Indian government's conditions under the RDI scheme.