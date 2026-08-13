US inflation cools to 3.4%: Is a rate cut coming?

Kevin Warsh, the new Federal Reserve chair, has said that the central bank's focus is to "keep inflation moving down" without shocking the economy.

He emphasized that the Fed cannot wave a "magic wand" to reverse years of above-target inflation and must be patient as price growth gradually cools.

Excluding food and energy prices, core inflation rose 0.2% after remaining unchanged in June, with medical care costs and airline fares edging higher while car insurance continued its decline.