US inflation cools to 2.4% in January, lowest since May

The US consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2.4% year-on-year (YoY) in January, according to data released by the Department of Labor on Friday. This is a decrease from December's 2.7% and slightly below analysts' median forecast. The CPI also recorded its lowest level since May 2025, indicating a slight easing of inflationary pressures in the world's largest economy.

Price factors Energy costs declined, but food prices remained high The easing of inflation in January was largely due to a 1.5% month-on-month (MoM) decline in overall energy costs, partly driven by gasoline prices. However, food costs remained 0.2% higher than December levels, although month-on-month increases have also eased. The report indicated that food prices were up 2.9% from a year ago, reflecting persistent cost pressures in this essential category despite the overall CPI decline.

Inflation stability Core inflation stable at 2.5% Excluding the volatile food and energy sectors, "core" inflation stood at 2.5%, just below December's level. This suggests that while overall inflation has eased, underlying price pressures remain stable. The Federal Reserve had previously noted that US consumers in lower-income groups have been hesitant to spend on non-essentials amid these economic conditions.

