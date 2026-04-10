US inflation hits 3.3% in March 2026 amid Iran blockade

Federal Reserve must balance inflation, jobs

Even after a recent ceasefire eased oil prices a bit, they're still high and causing economic uncertainty.

The US did add 178,000 jobs last month (bringing unemployment down to 4.3%), but with the GDP for the last quarter of 2025 revised from 1.4% to 0.5% and prices up, the Federal Reserve now has to figure out how to cool inflation without hurting job gains, a tricky balancing act everyone's watching closely.