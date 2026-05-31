Anthropic, OpenAI IPOs could fuel growth for Asian tech suppliers

The upcoming wave of stock offerings in the US could be a boon for Asian supply chain companies. The massive capital raised by tech giants like SpaceX , Anthropic , and OpenAI is expected to spark a new cycle of technology spending. This could greatly benefit manufacturers of server components, specialty materials, cooling systems, and power equipment.

Market impact AI IPOs could further fuel capex boom in Asia The anticipated technology spending from US AI IPOs could further boost capital expenditure (capex) in Asia. This comes at a time when some investors are wary of high valuations in the semiconductor sector. Ken Wong, an Asian equity portfolio specialist at Eastspring Investments Hong Kong Ltd., said "AI IPOs could further fuel the capex boom at a time when Asian chip stocks look stretched."

Financial forecast SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic listings could add $70 billion in AI The upcoming listings of SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic could lead to an additional $70 billion in AI spending. This is on top of the over $750 billion already committed by major hyperscalers. Fabien Yip, a market analyst at IG International, said "the flow-through to Asia is prominently visible" in the latest chipmaker earnings reports.

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Market shift Asian chipmakers already reaping AI benefits Asian chipmakers have already started reaping the benefits of AI, with strong pricing power amid new demand leading to severe semiconductor shortages. The trend is now being witnessed further down the supply chain and could worsen with more capex funding. Sam Konrad, a portfolio manager at Jupiter Asset Management, sees potential in Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Quanta Computer Inc., and MediaTek Inc.

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