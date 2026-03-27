US-Iran tensions rattle global markets: Wall Street hits 6-month low
Business
Tensions between the US and Iran are rattling global markets right now.
After President Trump extended the Iran negotiation deadline, stocks and oil prices saw a brief bump, but that didn't last.
Worries over possible military moves and the closure of a key oil route (the Strait of Hormuz) have sent Wall Street tumbling to their lowest level since September.
Asia's market reaction
The market dip isn't just in the US Asia's feeling it too.
Shares across Asia dropped more than 1%, with South Korean tech stocks sliding by over 4%.
With traders on edge about what happens next in the Middle East, uncertainty is making everyone cautious about their investments.