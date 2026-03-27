US-Iran tensions rattle global markets: Wall Street hits 6-month low Business Mar 27, 2026

Tensions between the US and Iran are rattling global markets right now.

After President Trump extended the Iran negotiation deadline, stocks and oil prices saw a brief bump, but that didn't last.

Worries over possible military moves and the closure of a key oil route (the Strait of Hormuz) have sent Wall Street tumbling to their lowest level since September.