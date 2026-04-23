US Israel and Iran conflict raises costs for businesses worldwide
The ongoing conflict between the US Israel, and Iran is making things tough for businesses worldwide.
With disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for oil and gas, shipping costs are up, raw materials are pricier, and companies are having to rethink their financial plans.
Many are warning about possible price hikes or lower profits as a result.
AkzoNobel raises prices, TUI cuts forecasts
Companies in consumer goods and travel aren't just watching from the sidelines: they're adapting fast.
AkzoNobel is dealing with higher supply costs by raising prices and cutting expenses.
Travel giants like TUI have seen softer demand thanks to expensive fuel and global uncertainty, forcing them to lower their profit forecasts.
Others, like TE Connectivity and South32, are keeping a close eye on supply chains and considering more changes if things stay rocky.