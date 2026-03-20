US-Israel conflict casts shadow on Dubai's luxury shopping scene
Business
Dubai's famous luxury shopping is feeling the impact of the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.
In just a few weeks, international visitors at Dubai Mall, usually packed with tourists snapping up brands like Rolex and Hermes, have dropped sharply, leaving mostly locals browsing the high-end stores.
Travel disruptions and drone strikes make Dubai less appealing
Travel disruptions and recent drone strikes on spots like Dubai International Airport and the Burj Al Arab have made Dubai seem less safe for visitors.
With fewer tourists coming in and supply issues making some products scarce, analysts warn that if the conflict drags on, Dubai could lose its spot as a global luxury hotspot.