US job market posts 1st loss since February, down 23,000
Business
The US job market took a hit in July 2026, dropping 23,000 jobs instead of gaining the expected 80,000.
It's the first time since February that jobs have actually been lost.
US job revisions lower, jobless 4.1%
This dip follows downward revisions for previous months: June's gains were cut to just 20,000 and May's to 63,000.
Even so, unemployment nudged down to 4.1%, slightly better than last month.
US markets react, Fed odds 46%
Financial markets moved fast: stock futures went up and interest rates fell after the news.
Odds of a Fed rate hike in September dropped from 55% to 46%.
Bitcoin stayed modestly higher at $65,000 (no drama there).