US job openings 7.62 million in April, highest since May 2024
Business
US job openings jumped to 7.62 million in April 2026, the most since May 2024.
Most of this growth came from professional and business services, which added 668,000 openings.
Even with more positions available, hiring slowed a bit as workers seem cautious about the uncertain economy.
Corporate and business roles drove gains
Nearly all new openings were in corporate and business roles, while sectors like retail, finance, and hospitality saw fewer opportunities.
This rebound from December's low (6.55 million) shows the job market is picking up again, good news for anyone keeping an eye on US employment trends.