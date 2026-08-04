US job openings fall to 7.36 million in June
US job openings slipped to 7.36 million in June, down from 7.54 million the month before, according to new government data.
The quits rate (basically, people leaving their jobs by choice) stayed at 2%, and layoffs didn't really budge, so things are still pretty steady overall.
Right now, there's about one open job for every unemployed person, which points to a balanced job market.
Federal listings highest since late 2024
Openings dropped in health care, leisure and hospitality, wholesale trade, and business services, but transportation and warehousing and federal government jobs actually saw more listings (the highest for federal roles since late 2024).
Hiring picked up a bit in health care and construction but kept sliding for leisure and hospitality.
The next big update on US jobs is due Friday, August 7, 2026, expect more details then!