US jobless claims rise to 214,000 amid Iran-Israel tensions
Business
Jobless claims in the US went up a bit last week, rising by 6,000 to 214,000, slightly more than expected.
Even with global tensions like the Iran-Israel conflict making things tricky for shipping and prices, these numbers are still considered healthy.
Employers seem to be holding onto their workers for now.
Continuing claims rise to 1.82 million
The job market's showing some ups and downs: March saw 178,000 new jobs after a dip in February, but there have been payroll cuts in six of the last 15 months.
Continuing claims also nudged up to 1.82 million.
Economists say that while things look stable right now, ongoing global issues and higher costs could make it tougher for businesses to keep hiring down the road.