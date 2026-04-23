US jobless claims rise to 214,000 amid Iran-Israel tensions

Continuing claims rise to 1.82 million

The job market's showing some ups and downs: March saw 178,000 new jobs after a dip in February, but there have been payroll cuts in six of the last 15 months.

Continuing claims also nudged up to 1.82 million.

Economists say that while things look stable right now, ongoing global issues and higher costs could make it tougher for businesses to keep hiring down the road.