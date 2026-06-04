US jobless claims rose 13,000 last week and remain low
Business
Jobless claims in the US went up by 13,000 last week, landing at 225,000, just above what experts predicted.
Even with this bump, the numbers are still pretty low by historical standards.
So while more people filed for unemployment than expected, it's a sign that most folks are keeping their jobs.
Continuing claims fall to 1.78 million
The four-week average of jobless claims rose slightly to 214,750.
At the same time, fewer people are actually collecting unemployment benefits, down by 8,000 to 1.78 million.
This matches what analysts were expecting and suggests the US job market is holding strong despite some economic uncertainty.