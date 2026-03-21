Judge blocks Trump-era Pentagon press policy over free speech concerns

A federal judge has blocked a controversial Pentagon press access policy implemented by the Trump administration . The policy had threatened journalists with being labeled as security risks for seeking unauthorized information. The New York Times had sued, claiming that the policy violated free speech and due process rights. While the government defended the measure as necessary for national security, Judge Paul Friedman found it too vague and overly broad.

Ruling details Judge stresses need for public access to information In his ruling, Judge Friedman stressed the importance of public access to information from different perspectives. He said this was especially important given President Donald Trump's recent military actions in Venezuela and Iran. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said on social media that they disagree with the decision and will appeal immediately.

Press freedom New York Times welcomes ruling The New York Times welcomed the ruling, saying it upholds constitutionally protected rights for a free press. Charlie Stadtlander, a spokesman for the publication, said Americans deserve transparency about their government's operations and military actions taken in their name. The policy changes approved under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in October 2025 had allowed journalists to be labeled as security risks and have their press badges revoked if they solicited unauthorized military personnel to disclose classified information.

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Media response Times lawsuit claimed Pentagon formed new pro-Trump press corps Out of the 56 news outlets in the Pentagon Press Association, only one agreed to acknowledge the new policy. Those who refused had to surrender their press passes. The Times's lawsuit claimed that after reporters left, the Pentagon formed a new press corps of pro-Trump outlets and personalities, suggesting that this was an attempt to silence unfavorable coverage.

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