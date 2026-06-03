US judge orders Elon Musk to produce Tesla SpaceX emails

Court rejects Elon Musk email challenge

Musk tried to block the email handover, but the court wasn't convinced.

The ruling pointed out that he used his Tesla and SpaceX accounts for X and xAI business, like getting financial updates at his SpaceX email or talking AI with an Apple executive.

Texts and XChat records also showed how much he mixes work across his companies, so now he has to turn those records over for the case.