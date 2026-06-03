US judge orders Elon Musk to produce Tesla SpaceX emails
Business
Elon Musk has been ordered by a US court to share emails from his Tesla and SpaceX accounts.
This comes as part of a lawsuit where Musk's companies, X and xAI, are suing Apple and OpenAI, claiming they played unfairly in the AI space and App Store rankings.
The judge said Musk's emails could be relevant to the case.
Court rejects Elon Musk email challenge
Musk tried to block the email handover, but the court wasn't convinced.
The ruling pointed out that he used his Tesla and SpaceX accounts for X and xAI business, like getting financial updates at his SpaceX email or talking AI with an Apple executive.
Texts and XChat records also showed how much he mixes work across his companies, so now he has to turn those records over for the case.