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US government backs xAI in challenge to Colorado AI law
Colorado law seeks to regulate AI systems

US government backs xAI in challenge to Colorado AI law

By Akash Pandey
Apr 25, 2026
01:02 pm
What's the story

The US Justice Department has intervened in a lawsuit filed by Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI. The suit challenges a Colorado law that seeks to regulate AI systems. The department argues that the law violates the 14th Amendment's equal protection guarantee by mandating companies to prevent unintended discrimination while permitting some forms of discrimination for diversity promotion.

Regulatory concerns

Direct confrontation between Trump administration and Colorado

Harmeet Dhillon, the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, said in a statement that "Laws that require AI companies to infect their products with woke DEI ideology are illegal." The federal intervention escalates what was originally a single-company legal challenge into a direct confrontation between the Trump administration and Colorado over state-level AI regulation.

Legal challenge

xAI's lawsuit seeks to prevent enforcement of Colorado law

In its lawsuit filed earlier this month, xAI seeks to prevent the enforcement of Senate Bill 24-205. The law, set to take effect on June 30, imposes disclosure and risk-mitigation requirements on developers of "high-risk" AI systems used in employment, housing, education healthcare, and financial services decisions. Musk's company argues that it violates the First Amendment by restricting how developers design AI systems and compelling speech on contentious public issues.

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National stance

Growing conflict between AI developers' claims and regulatory efforts

The Trump administration has been advocating for a single legislative framework governing artificial intelligence (AI) that can be applied uniformly across the country. This is in contrast to allowing individual states to form their own plans. The federal intervention in this case highlights the growing conflict between AI developers' claims around free speech and regulatory efforts to address algorithmic discrimination in high-stakes decision-making systems.

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