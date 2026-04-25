US government backs xAI in challenge to Colorado AI law

The US Justice Department has intervened in a lawsuit filed by Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI. The suit challenges a Colorado law that seeks to regulate AI systems. The department argues that the law violates the 14th Amendment's equal protection guarantee by mandating companies to prevent unintended discrimination while permitting some forms of discrimination for diversity promotion.

Regulatory concerns Direct confrontation between Trump administration and Colorado Harmeet Dhillon, the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, said in a statement that "Laws that require AI companies to infect their products with woke DEI ideology are illegal." The federal intervention escalates what was originally a single-company legal challenge into a direct confrontation between the Trump administration and Colorado over state-level AI regulation.

Legal challenge xAI's lawsuit seeks to prevent enforcement of Colorado law In its lawsuit filed earlier this month, xAI seeks to prevent the enforcement of Senate Bill 24-205. The law, set to take effect on June 30, imposes disclosure and risk-mitigation requirements on developers of "high-risk" AI systems used in employment, housing, education healthcare, and financial services decisions. Musk's company argues that it violates the First Amendment by restricting how developers design AI systems and compelling speech on contentious public issues.

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