US probes Fox's $22B deal to acquire Roku
What's the story
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation into Fox's proposed $22 billion acquisition of streaming platform Roku. The probe was initiated after the DOJ issued a "second request" for additional data and documents from both companies. This is a common procedure in major antitrust reviews, but it also indicates that the DOJ still has questions after reviewing their initial submissions.
Investigation focus
Deal's implications under scrutiny
The DOJ's second request shows that regulators are looking closely at the potential impact of the Fox-Roku deal on competition and consumers.
The acquisition is not just a normal media buy, as Fox has a vast library of news, sports, and entertainment content, along with Tubi, its free ad-supported streaming service.
Roku runs one of the largest platforms connecting viewers with this content.
Market impact
Concerns over potential bias in content access
The acquisition raises questions for Roku's competitors.
There are concerns that a Fox-owned Roku could prioritize its own services, use data from Roku to bolster its advertising business, or even push rival streaming services lower on the home screen.
Despite these concerns, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch has assured that both companies will operate independently if the deal goes through.
Political implications
Criticism of DOJ's merger review process
The DOJ has faced criticism over its handling of major mergers, including questions about political influence.
For instance, Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery drew flak as CEO David Ellison's father, billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, is close to President Donald Trump.
Critics say the approval of the deal has raised concerns about political favoritism.
Regulatory scrutiny
Implications for politically sensitive mergers
The DOJ's approach to the Fox-Roku deal could be a key test of how it reviews politically sensitive mergers.
A closer look at Fox and Roku could show that the DOJ isn't giving politically connected companies a free pass.
This is especially important given the Murdochs's ties to President Trump and the DOJ's scrutiny over other media deals involving Trump allies.
The deal is expected to close sometime in H1 2027.