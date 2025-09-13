'Payouts inadequate', says US lawyer for Air India crash victims

Mike Andrews, the lead US attorney representing families of victims in the Air India (AI171) plane crash, has raised concerns over the adequacy of compensation being offered. He is also looking into possible technical faults related to Boeing 's manufacturing as key areas under investigation. The lawyer from Montgomery, Alabama, represents families of about 110 victims who were on board and those killed on the ground.

Ongoing investigation Andrews's team is gathering information on crash causes Andrews's team is working with experts and reviewing documents that could help understand the causes behind this deadly crash. He said, "We are continuing to work with our experts, gathering documents, and talking to individuals that we believe may have information helpful to our investigation." The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India had released its preliminary report soon after the June 12 crash.

Report critique AAIB report 'highly decontextualized,' raises more questions than answers Andrews criticized the AAIB's preliminary report as "fairly quick but highly decontextualized," saying it raised more questions than it answered. He also noted that the pace of the investigation was similar to previous Boeing cases. On initial payments offered by Air India to families, Andrews said they were insufficient and certain indemnity provisions in early documents shouldn't prevent victims' families from pursuing larger claims against Boeing.

Ongoing investigations Ongoing technical theories being investigated Andrews also highlighted ongoing technical theories being investigated, including issues with aircraft computers and water leakage in equipment bays. He said, "One of the current theories that's being explored is this issue of water leaks in water lines underneath the forward and aft lavatories of the plane, including the galley areas." These are areas over what is known as an EE bay, where computer equipment is housed.