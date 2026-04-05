US March inflation expected to climb 1% on gas spike
Business
Heads up: prices in the US are set to jump, with inflation expected to rise by 1% for March, the sharpest one-month advance since 2022.
The main culprit? Gas prices have shot up nearly $1 a gallon, mostly because of the ongoing conflict involving Iran.
Official numbers drop this Friday.
US core inflation likely up 0.3%
Core inflation (which leaves out food and energy) is also likely up by 0.3% from February, making things trickier for the Federal Reserve as they figure out interest rates this year.
Plus, global tensions and updates from places like China and Latin America are adding to the uncertainty around prices everywhere, not just in the US.