US markets rise after inflation matches forecasts and AI results
Business
US markets kicked off Wednesday on a positive note, thanks to inflation data that met expectations and strong results from AI-focused companies.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.48%, while the Nasdaq led gains with a 0.89% surge, showing investors are feeling upbeat about tech and the economy overall.
KKR, Axon Enterprise rally, Coterra slides
KKR stood out by jumping 6.88%, and Axon Enterprise climbed 6.70%. Apollo Asset Management and Jabil also saw solid gains.
But not everyone had a good morning: Coterra Energy dropped 8.62%, while AppLovin, Ventas, and Datadog all slipped 5.99%, 5.43%, and 5.37%.
Even with some losers, the mood stayed optimistic as Wall Street focused on steady prices and upbeat earnings from some AI infrastructure companies provided additional support.