US markets wobble as Nasdaq slips and Dow ends flat
Business
US markets had a bumpy Thursday. Dow Jones finished flat after dropping more than 700 points during the day.
The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.5%, and the Nasdaq 100 lost much of its earlier gains by closing just 220 points higher.
Apple down 6% after price hikes
Apple shares tumbled 6% after announcing new product price hikes, erasing $265 billion in market value and sparking losses for other tech giants like NVIDIA, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon, down between 1.5% and 3.5%.
Micron Technology was a rare bright spot, jumping 15% thanks to strong quarterly results.