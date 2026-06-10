US military strikes on Iranian targets lift Brent to $92.29

Strait of Hormuz fears, inventories fall

The US strikes, which followed the downing of an Apache helicopter, sparked fears about possible disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for about 20% of the world's oil.

On top of that, US crude inventories dropped by more than nine million barrels last week (the eighth weekly drop in a row), while gasoline stocks also fell.

With exports rising to make up for conflict-related gaps, these factors are keeping oil markets tight and pushing prices up again.