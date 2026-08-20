US national debt crosses $40 trillion for first time
What's the story
The United States' national debt has surpassed the $40 trillion mark for the first time in history, according to government data. The milestone was reached on Wednesday, just five months after the US hit a record $39 trillion debt in March. The rapid increase in borrowing is partly due to President Donald Trump's tariffs and rising long-term obligations related to social security and healthcare.
Economic implications
Rising debt affecting Americans' finances
Experts have warned that the surging national debt is already affecting Americans' finances.
It is pushing up borrowing costs for mortgages and car loans, reducing business wages due to less available capital for investment, and making goods and services more expensive.
"If we want to improve our living standards, today and for the next generation, now is the time for lawmakers to put our nation on a more affordable and sustainable path," said Michael Peterson, CEO of Peterson Foundation.
Investor worries
Concerns over inflation, Middle East war drive investor worries
The rising US debt comes as concerns over inflation, war in the Middle East and government spending have been driving investor worries, and the cost of borrowing has grown.
On Tuesday, yields on long-term Treasury bonds hit their highest level since 2007 due to these factors.
The spike in yields indicates that the US government will have to refinance its debt at rates not seen since before the 2008 global financial crisis.
Fiscal strategy
Federal government operates at a deficit
The federal government operates at a deficit, borrowing money to meet its obligations, including war spending and tax cuts.
Jessica Riedl, a budget and tax fellow at the Brookings Institution, said, "It's been well known for a while that the United States government was on a pretty unsustainable path with deficits."
She added that in recent years, the US has been running $2 trillion deficits even during times of peace and prosperity.
Fiscal challenges
Cost of servicing national debt increases
As inflation has pushed interest rates higher, the cost of servicing the national debt has also increased.
These rising costs, coupled with an aging population, are contributing to the growing deficits.
Analysts have noted that while there is no specific debt-to-GDP ratio that triggers a crisis, these milestones serve as warning signs for financial markets to reassess rising debt levels.