Why US is opposing EU's proposed tax on Big Tech
What's the story
The United States (US) has opposed the European Union (EU)'s proposal for a tax on Big Tech companies. A spokesperson from the US State Department told AFP that they are against this digital levy, just like other similar taxes that target US firms and hurt consumers. The idea of taxing major digital firms was suggested by Brussels as part of efforts to finance its budget amid disagreements among member states over spending plans.
Internal disagreement
Opposition among EU member states
Not all EU member states are in favor of the proposed digital tax.
Ireland, which is home to most tech giants' European headquarters, has publicly opposed the idea.
Irish leader Micheal Martin said that "a digital tax is sending out all the wrong messages and represents and reflects perhaps an absence of coherence in terms of that competitiveness agenda."
The Netherlands, home to online giant Booking.com, is also skeptical about this proposal.
US stance
US resistance to Europe's digital services tax
The US has been vocal in its opposition to the EU's proposed digital tax on Big Tech companies.
American officials argue that this tax unfairly targets US firms and could hurt consumers in the process.
This isn't the first time America has resisted European attempts at taxing digital services, showing a continued resistance to such measures from across the Atlantic.
Justification
Ongoing debate over digital tax
Despite the division among member states, many EU leaders still argue that it is only fair for big tech companies to contribute more to the EU budget.
The debate over this proposed digital tax is far from over, with both sides appearing determined to stick to their positions for now.