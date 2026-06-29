US overtakes China as India's top spice buyer in 2025-26
Business
Big news for Indian spice fans: the US just became India's top customer for spices in 2025-26, pushing China to second place.
Even with some tariff hurdles, Americans are buying more Indian pepper and turmeric than before.
Still, total spice exports from India dipped by 6.1% compared to 2024-25.
China imports from India down 32%
The US now leads in importing Indian pepper and turmeric, though it bought a bit less of spice oleoresins.
On the flip side, China's imports from India dropped sharply, down 32%, as Chinese farmers grew very good crops of their own spices thanks to good weather and improved techniques.