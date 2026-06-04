US plans 12.5% tariffs on India China over forced labor

USTR public comments due July 6

This proposal is part of a US USTR section 301 process that cracks down on goods linked to forced labor: think products like cotton, steel, electronics, and more.

Countries like Japan, the UK and Vietnam are also on the list; meanwhile, the EU and Canada could face slightly lower tariffs at 10%.

Public feedback is open until July 6, with hearings set for July 7.

India is still in talks with US officials hoping to work things out before these new tariffs hit.