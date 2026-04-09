US plans Iran talks push gold and silver prices lower

Mumbai experts advise staggered gold buying

In Mumbai, gold fell over 1% to just above $4,700 per ounce and silver tumbled 3% to $73 per ounce.

Experts suggest buying gold gradually instead of all at once right now. Aksha Kamboj from India Bullion & Jewellers Association recommends a staggered approach due to market swings, while Ponmudi R from Enrich Money points out that technical trends still show some upside for gold.

Silver's industrial demand also means it could bounce back when prices dip.