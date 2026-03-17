US private credit defaults hit record high: What's the impact

Healthcare services saw the most unique defaults, while consumer products had a steep default rate of 12.8%. Meanwhile, software loan fundamentals are strained and defaults are expected to rise.

Borrowers facing negative cash flow

Rising defaults signal real stress for businesses and lenders, especially as more borrowers face negative cash flow.

Experts warn this trend could continue in the near term, so if you're curious about how money moves behind the scenes (and why some industries are hurting more), this is one to watch.