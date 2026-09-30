US private sector adds 90,000 jobs in September, ADP says
Business
Good news on the job front: the US private sector added 90,000 jobs in September, a big jump from August's 38,000.
Most of these new positions came from education, health care, and leisure and hospitality industries.
ADP's chief economist Nela Richardson described the report as "strong," signaling a bounce back after a slow summer.
Annual pay gains still trail inflation
Even with more jobs out there, pay isn't stretching as far.
Over the past year, base pay went up by 3.2% and gross pay by 4.7%, but that's still not enough to match rising prices.
With federal employment numbers coming soon and inflation sticking around, it's getting harder for workers to keep up, and the latest figures are giving the Federal Reserve room to focus on its inflation-fighting priority.