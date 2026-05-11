US probes claims OBON shipped $2.5B NVIDIA servers to China

Alibaba denies using restricted chips

The servers were sold to OBON through an unnamed Southeast Asian company and brokers, and some allegedly ended up with Alibaba.

Alibaba has pushed back against the accusations, saying it doesn't use restricted chips and has no ties with OBON or Super Micro.

Meanwhile, OBON was also involved in Thailand's Siam AI project; Siam AI later secured Thailand's first official NVIDIA Cloud Partner designation.

The story is definitely making waves in both tech and business circles.