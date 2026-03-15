US probes if India, others are tackling forced labor imports

What does this mean for global trade?

This matters because the investigation could mean new tariffs or trade restrictions if countries don't measure up, impacting everything from electronics to clothes.

Even though India has a forced labor ban on paper, it's under scrutiny for using parts linked to China's Xinjiang region.

The move comes after a recent Supreme Court ruling struck down old Trump-era tariffs, so this is now the U.S.'s latest way of tackling unfair trade practices tied to forced labor.

Public hearings start April 28.