US probes if India, others are tackling forced labor imports
The US just kicked off a big investigation into 60 key trading partners, including India, Canada, the European Union, China, and more.
Led by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, the probe is checking if these countries are really stopping imports made with forced labor, something the US says hasn't been properly enforced anywhere yet.
What does this mean for global trade?
This matters because the investigation could mean new tariffs or trade restrictions if countries don't measure up, impacting everything from electronics to clothes.
Even though India has a forced labor ban on paper, it's under scrutiny for using parts linked to China's Xinjiang region.
The move comes after a recent Supreme Court ruling struck down old Trump-era tariffs, so this is now the U.S.'s latest way of tackling unfair trade practices tied to forced labor.
Public hearings start April 28.