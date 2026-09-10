US probes NVIDIA's $20B Groq deal over antitrust concerns

As part of the deal, Groq's CEO Jonathan Ross and COO Sunny Madra transitioned to NVIDIA. The move drew criticism from US lawmakers who claimed it was a takeover that suppressed competition.

The DOJ's investigation into NVIDIA is part of a wider regulatory focus on licensing and hiring practices.

This comes as a handful of companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, are accused of using such deals to gain access to promising technology and engineering teams while avoiding scrutiny.