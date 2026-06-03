US proposes 12.5% tariffs on imports from India

The United States has proposed an additional tariff of 12.5% on imports from India and 53 other countries, in a move linked to forced labor practices in production. The proposal was announced by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) after 60 separate Section 301 investigations. The decision comes amid ongoing trade talks between the two nations, with India denying the allegations and seeking diplomatic solutions.

Negotiation impact India seeks relief from Section 301 probes during trade talks The tariff proposal comes as US and Indian negotiators meet in New Delhi for three-day talks to finalize a bilateral trade agreement (BTA). An official told ET that India plans to focus on getting relief from Section 301 probes and lower tariffs than its competitors during these negotiations. The official also hinted at a possible visit by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer after the broad contours of the agreement are finalized.

Diplomatic approach India denies forced labor allegations, seeks termination of investigations India has denied the allegations under the forced labor clause and asked Washington to terminate the investigations. The country wants these issues to be addressed within ongoing trade negotiations, not through unilateral measures. In response to the USTR's proposal, India is likely to seek lower tariffs than its competitors. While India and 53 other nations face 12.5% levy, a 10% rate would apply to imports from Canada, Mexico, EU, Taiwan, and the UK, among other places.

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Trade enforcement What is Section 301 of the US Trade Act? Section 301 of the US Trade Act, 1074, is a trade enforcement tool that allows the USTR to investigate foreign governments' acts, policies, and practices. If deemed unreasonable or discriminatory and burdensome to US commerce, additional tariffs or other trade-related measures can be imposed on the concerned country. This move is part of President Donald Trump's effort to reinstate country-wise tariffs he had imposed during his first year in office before they were ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

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