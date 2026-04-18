US regulators probe $760 million oil bet before Hormuz shipping announcement

CFTC probes $500 million, near $950 million trades

This is not the only time huge trades popped up ahead of headline-making news.

The CFTC is also looking at a $500 million trade just before a US strike delay on Iran in March, and nearly $950 million traded ahead of an April ceasefire announcement.

Lawmakers are worried traders might be using secret information to cash in, and are calling for tighter rules to keep things fair, especially since the Strait of Hormuz handles about 20% of the world's oil.