US rejects India's WTO talks push over copper tariffs
Business
The US has rejected India's push for talks at the World Trade Organization after slapping a hefty 50% tariff on copper products starting August 1, 2025.
The US says it's about national security, using a decades-old law to back up the move.
Why India is worried
India isn't happy—these tariffs threaten its $360 million copper exports and could disrupt local chip and electronics manufacturing, which are important for tech growth.
With trade tensions rising and the WTO struggling to resolve disputes when "national security" is cited, India is considering hitting back with its own duties.
This standoff could mean higher costs for gadgets and more uncertainty in global trade.