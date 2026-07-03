US remains India's largest LPG supplier in June

Import trends

UAE 2nd largest supplier after US

In June, India's overall LPG imports rose by 3% to 1,191 TMT from May's figure of 1,155 TMT. The UAE was the second-largest supplier with an increase of 16.6% in its exports to India, reaching 157 TMT. Saudi Arabia and Kuwait each contributed equally with their supplies of around 64 TMT each during this period. This diversification is part of a larger strategy to reduce dependence on a single region for energy supplies amid changing global dynamics.