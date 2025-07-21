US Rep accuses Jerome Powell of perjury over Fed renovations
US Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has asked the Justice Department to investigate Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for possible perjury.
This comes after Powell denied, in testimony, that the Fed's $2.5 billion headquarters renovation included luxury features like VIP dining rooms and rooftop gardens—yet documents show those upgrades were actually planned, and costs ballooned from $1.9 to $2.5 billion.
The referral puts a spotlight on transparency at one of America's most powerful financial institutions.
Critics say spending billions on fancy renovations feels out of touch, especially when compared to places like the Palace of Versailles.
With President Trump already unhappy with Powell's monetary policies, this controversy could shake up Fed leadership and impact decisions that affect everyone's wallet.